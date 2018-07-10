Louis Ashworth

Booming consumer demand has pushed Boeing’s half-year sales to double that of its closest rival, Airbus, the aerospace giant announced today.

Orders so far this year for Boeing, the world’s largest maker of planes, have reached 460 aircraft, the company announced today – more than twice the 203 sales for the same period which Airbus announced last week.

Boeing said it expected to deliver between 810 and 815 aircraft before the end of the year: a record high for any company, and set to beat its previous record, reached last year, of 763 units. It has beaten Airbus on commercial aircraft deliveries for six years in a row, though its competitor last year announced its biggest ever sales deal.

Rising consumer interest has given Boeing’s sales a lift, with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicting in 2016 the demand for air travel will double over the next two decades, driven by growth from China and the Asia-Pacific market.

Boeing, which is based in Chicago, said deliveries for the half-year had risen 7.4 per cent to 378 aircraft, driven by increased demand for its single-aisle 737 jetliners, the best-selling commercial aircraft in history.

Last week, Boeing announced a new partnership with Embraer, a Brazilian plane maker, which will see it take control of the company’s $4.75bn (£3.6bn) commercial jet arm. The partnership, expected to be finalised by the end of 2019, is set to improve Boeing’s ability to better compete with rivals in the market for small commercial jetliners.