Wednesday 11 July 2018 6:15am

Canary Wharf Group secures £30m Metro Bank loan for new floating Arts Club

 
Jasper Jolly
Follow Jasper
An aerial view of the Canary Wharf busin
Canary Wharf will gain a new private members' club (Source: Getty)

The owner of Canary Wharf plans to start construction on a new private members club from the owners of Mayfair’s Arts Club after securing a £30m loan from Metro Bank.

The Quay Club now plans to open in spring 2019, after securing a 60,000 square foot site.

The site has been pre-let to the Arts Club Group, which counts developer Gary Landesberg and the Waney family among its principal shareholders.

The developers gained planning approval for a five-storey design clad in aluminium in January of last year, after originally being rejected following environmental concerns and potential damage to heritage assets.

The loan is Metro Bank’s largest development finance loan since it started lending in the sector 18 months ago.

Metro Bank’s managing director for commercial banking, Mark Stokes, said the loan was a “milestone” for the lender.

The challenger bank is aiming to build up its business banking arm, after rapid growth in its retail operations. At the end of March Metro Bank had a loan book of £11bn, of which commercial lending was 32 per cent of the total.

The Quay Club will be the second private members club on the 97-acre development, which counts many of the City’s biggest financial services companies among its tenants.

It will feature 17 guest rooms for club members and guests, as well as multiple restaurants and a roof terrace. It will be located on Middle Dock, near to the current office of Morgan Stanley.

David Cooper, group treasurer at Canary Wharf Group, said the firm “hope[s] to work with Metro Bank on other future projects” with pipeline of 11m square feet in developments.

Tags

Related articles

"Squash in the sun" comes to Canary Wharf
Sebastian McCarthy
Sebastian McCarthy | Staff

Canary Wharf group says it’s had no accidents in over three years
Oscar Lopez
Oscar Lopez | Staff

Canary Wharf owner in the running for £1bn health clubs takeover
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff