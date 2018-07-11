B&Q aims to be Aldi of home improvements as it puts £100m into price cuts

Alys Key

B&Q has announced today that it will invest over £100m in lowering prices across its products, in a bid to become the Aldi of home improvements.

The new pricing strategy will make at least 2,000 products consistently cheaper, with an average saving of 15 per cent.

The move mimics the success of discounters Aldi and Lidl in the grocery sector, which both offer consistently lower prices rather than short-term deals.

“People may enjoy hunting for the best deal, but at the end of the day there is much more comfort knowing that there’s one place where you can always get a low price," said commercial director Paul White.

"All customers want to have prices they can trust, and as industry leaders it’s our responsibility to look after their best interests by ensuring our customers get our most competitive price."

The retailer, which is part of FTSE 100 group Kingfisher, said it is also able to take advantage of economise of scale after the buying functions were brought together across the company.

Some product prices have already been reduced, while others will be cut later in the year.

The warmer weather is likely to help B&Q and other Kingfisher brands improve sales, after the group's performance was damaged by bad weather earlier this year.

