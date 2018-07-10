Sky completes sale of remaining Sky Bet stake to PokerStars owner for £635m

Josh Mines

Sky today confirmed it had sold its remaining stake in Sky Bet to Canadian online gambling company The Stars Group.

The media giant confirmed it had completed its sell off its 20 per cent stake in Sky Betting & Gaming for a total of £635m.

Toronto-based The Stars Group, which owns PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars and Full Tilt, spilt the offer into £426m in cash and 7.6m shares, valued at around £208m. Sky will continue to license the Sky Betting & Gambling brands to The Stars Group.

Sky flogged off of its majority stake in the betting website to private equity group CVC in 2015. The deal to sell to the Stars Group was announced by Sky and CVC back in April.

Sky said the extra funds would go towards cutting down debt and investing in growth opportunities.

In a statement, Rafi Ashkenazi, The Star Group chief exec said: