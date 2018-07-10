Josh Mines

The UK has tumbled down the table for broadband speeds around the world, falling four places on its standing last year.

Though Britain's broadband speed was ahead of 165 countries globally, with average speeds of 18.57Mbps, it came in at 35th - behind 25 other countries in Europe.

The data was compiled by M-Lab, a partnership between New America's Open Technology Institute, Google Open Source Research and Princeton University's PlanetLab and compiled by broadband information site.

Researchers conducted 163m broadband speed tests in 200 countries to create the list.

Singapore was found to be the country with the fastest broadband, while Yemen had the slowest.

Practically speaking, it would take 11 minutes and 34 seconds to download a HD movie of 5GB in size in Singapore, while it would take around one and a half days in Yemen.

Dan Howdle, a consumer telecoms analyst at Cable said it was "somewhat sad" the UK was not faring slightly better.

"A number of other countries have leapfrogged us since last year, including France and Madagascar," he said. "Compared to many other countries both in and out of Europe the UK has simply come too late to a full fibre (FTTP) solution. Despite plans to roll out FTTP to UK homes across the next decade or so, the UK is likely to fall further behind while we wait."

Greg Mesch, chief executive of challenger infrastructure builder CityFibre, added:

Seeing the UK falling even further behind other EU countries is depressing but not surprising, given the UK's lack of investment in fibre to the premises and other nations' new networks increasingly coming online. This situation must change – and quickly – as successfully rolling out this superior digital infrastructure is critical for the success of the UK economy and our ability to compete internationally

