Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover oil and gas, finance, property and asset management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

IOG

Fiona MacAulay will be appointed to the board of IOG (the Alternative Investment Market (Aim)-listed development and production focused Oil and Gas Company) as an independent non-executive director effective immediately. Fiona is a chartered geologist with over 30 years’ experience in the upstream oil and gas sector including key roles in several leading oil and gas firms across the large, mid and small cap space, including Mobil, BG, Amerada Hess and Rockhopper. She is currently the CEO of Aim-listed Echo Energy, which is successfully growing a full cycle exploration and production portfolio in Latin America. She is also a non-executive director of south east Asia-focused Coro Energy. Fiona also currently serves as the European president of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.

Credit Agricole

Paul Lynn joins Credit Agricole CIB Global Markets Sales Division as head of financial institutions sales UK. Based in London, he reports to Amaury d’Orsay, global head of financial institutions sales and joins the Global Markets Sales Financial Institutions executive committee. Paul brings 25 years’ experience within global markets mostly gained at UBS, CSFB, HSBC and Nomura. He joins Credit Agricole from Nomura where he held a number of positions including head of sales EMEA for rates, foreign exchange, futures and options.

Colliers International

Colliers International has further strengthened its retail division with the appointment of Lizzie Knights, who has joined as a surveyor within its Central London agency team. Lizzie joins Colliers from BNP Paribas, where she predominantly worked in the retail agency and investment teams. Upon qualifying as a chartered surveyor in 2017, she took up a role within the capital markets team, gaining experience in retail investment disposals, acquisitions and valuations.

ICG

Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), the specialist asset manager, has appointed Antje Hensel-Roth as head of human resources. She will report to Philip Keller, chief financial and operating officer and succeeds Jo Zendel who is retiring this summer following a successful 30 year career, the last 12 years of which were spent with ICG. Antje joins from Russell Reynolds Associates, the global executive search and leadership consulting specialists, where she was a managing director and global co-head of the Investment Management Practice. Antje has been deeply immersed in the global asset management industry for close to 15 years and, having worked closely with ICG for several years, is familiar with its business.

