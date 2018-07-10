Louis Ashworth

PepsiCo overcame slumping fizzy drink sales to beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates, finding success off the back of its food businesses and a pivot towards healthy snacking.

Shares in the company were up four per cent at the time of publication after strong results for Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker oats offset a continued decline in sugary drink sales, against analysts’ expectations. PepsiCo’s earnings beat forecasts by nine cents a share, despite drink sales in its North American operations sliding for a fourth consecutive quarter.

PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi said “The majority of our businesses performed very well, particularly our international divisions propelled by continued growth in developing and emerging markets”.

Nooyi had previously vowed to go “toe-to-toe” with Coca Cola, PepsiCo’s larger rival, with both companies having to adjust as consumers switch to lower-sugar and lower-calorie options. As well as boosting advertising for its namesake cola, PepsiCo has been increasing its selection of healthier drink options, including Gatorade Zero, a sugar-free sports drink, and Bubly, a flavoured sparkling water.

PepsiCo’s stock value dropped by 10 per cent over the past year up to Monday, compared to a 3.2 per cent drop at Coca Cola, which has been aggressively marketing its diet fizzy drinks.

In a statement, PepsiCo said its core earnings per share were $1.61 a share last quarter, with revenue at $16.1bn, slightly ahead of estimates. A 16 per cent drop in operating profit in its North American Beverage business was offset by a five per cent rise in operating profit at Frito-Lay, which makes Doritos and Walkers crisps.