Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

White City Living, Shepherd’s Bush

From £1.925m

The Premium Collection of penthouses and apartments went on sale yesterday at this huge regeneration project in west London. There are 16 on sale in total, all with three or four bedrooms, close to three stations – White City, Wood Lane and Shepherd’s Bush – all with outside terraces. In total, there’s set to be 1,800 new homes on a site with eight acres of landscaping and Home Club for residents that includes a business lounge, gym, private dining room and two cinemas.

Call 020 3002 9462 or visit whitecityliving.co.uk

NOMA, Paddington

From £430,000

Live close to a soon-to-be-very popular Crossrail station with links to Heathrow in 20 minutes. This development in Oxford Street, Paddington, will also be useful for anyone regularly travelling to the west of England or central London, with Regent’s Park on the doorstep. Brand new one, two, three and four bedroom apartments are on sale, with a gym, concierge, gardens and a wellness studio all added perks for future residents. They go on sale today with completions expected in early 2019.

Call JLL new homes on 020 3953 7450

Dash, Hoxton

From £640,000

Named after the nearby site of the Worshipful Company of Haberdashers, of the 12 great City of London livery companies, these 71 homes in a seven storey brickwork building are in the heart of east London’s Shoreditch. The first 43 homes are going on sale this weekend, including one and two bedroom flats and 4 three bedroom duplexes. Each purchase comes with a 12-month membership to a car club and there will be 71 new homes in total when the scheme is completed in 2019.

Call 020 3504 8310



Hampstead Manor, Hampstead

From £740,000

A new show apartment has been unvield to kick start a new batch of sales at a landmark restoration scheme in north London. The duplex, two bedroom flat is on Kidderpore Avenue a short walk away from the village and the Heath. Bay House, an early 20th century mansion, has been turned into 16 homes to purchase. They’ve been completely refurbished to modern standards, but with original features such as bay windows and high ceilings. There are 156 homes across 13 buildings on the site in total.

Call 020 3582 5461

Shoreditch Exchange, Shoreditch

From £749,000

A new marketing suite opened up in east London on Wednesday to announce the arrival of over 100 new homes to the market in east London. Situated from 97-137 Hackney Road, there are 184 one, two and three bedroom apartments being built by Regal Homes close to Hoxton station and a short walk away from Columbia Road Flower Market. Residents can also walk to work in the City and enjoy roof terraces, a club lounge, a gym and a cinema room as well as private courtyards and new shops and offices.

Call JLL on 020 7328 7171