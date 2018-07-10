Retailer backed by Wagamama owners gets green light on CVA

Alys Key

Homeware and clothing retailer The Original Factory Shop has become the latest chain to slash stores in a restructuring process.

The business, which is owned by Wagamama owner Duke Street Capital, proposed a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) which was passed by creditors yesterday.

TOFS will close down 32 of its 224 stores, while the others will be subject to rent reductions.

Duke Street has agreed to put £10m into the business, subject to a reduction in costs.

Credit insurer Euler Hermes pulled coverage for TOFS in April after news of store closures was announced.

The company has branches all over the UK, stretching from Thurso in the Scottish Highlands to Helston in Cornwall. Several of its stores were snapped up from high street retailer Woolworths after it collapsed at the end of 2008.

Its CVA is the latest to result in store closures on the high street, following similar action taken by House of Fraser, New Look and Mothercare among others.

