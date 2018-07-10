Poundworld to close 25 stores as rescue talks continue

Alys Key

Poundworld is to close 25 stores, resulting in 242 job losses.

The news comes after the chain's founder confirmed he was out of the running for a possible rescue bid.

But it emerged yesterday that the founder of rival Poundland is also in talks with administrators.

