Tuesday 10 July 2018 12:16pm

Poundworld to close 25 stores as rescue talks continue

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
BRITAIN-RETAIL-BUSINESS-POUNDWORLD
Some 242 people will lose their jobs as a result (Source: Getty)

Poundworld is to close 25 stores, resulting in 242 job losses.

The news comes after the chain's founder confirmed he was out of the running for a possible rescue bid.

But it emerged yesterday that the founder of rival Poundland is also in talks with administrators.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Related articles

Poundland founder in talks to salvage Poundworld
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Poundworld founder warns business has just days left to be rescued
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Poundworld raises fears of worst year for retail since financial crisis
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff