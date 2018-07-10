MySale Group profits on track to hit high end of expectations

Alys Key

Price-slashing online retail group MySale said this morning that profits will be at the top end of expectations.

Shares in the company were up 15 per cent before lunchtime after it said double-digit sales growth had boosted earnings.

The figures

The group expects underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach at least $11.8m Australian dollars (£6.6m).

Revenue growth of 10 per cent has driven profitability, as the group brought in $295m.

Why it's interesting

The group runs several retail websites which sell clothing, accessories and other products at knocked down prices. These include Cocosa and MySale in the UK, as well as several others which operate in Australia and New Zealand.

Analysts at N+1 Singer said that the 10 per cent sales growth was slightly lower than hoped but that the potential for future growth was "intact".

The company said it had also achieved improvements in its gross margin by increasing its own-buy inventory, and that strategic partnerships had enabled it to widen the range of products.

The group, which has previously secured backing from both Sir Philip Green and Mike Ashley, debuted on Aim with an issue price of over 220p in 2014.

Its price has not hit the same levels since, but shares were today trading 15 per cent higher at 69p.

What MySale Group said

Chief executive Carl Jackson said: ''The group continues to invest in enhancing our proprietary technology platform, which has a key role to play as volumes increase, efficiencies are unlocked and operational gearing improves.

''We move into the new financial year with confidence and with the expectation that our strategic plans will continue to support the group's profitable growth."

Read more: Mike Ashley-backed MySale rescues gifts retailer out of administration