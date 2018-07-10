Young's pub sales warm up in the sun but World Cup has mixed impact

Alys Key

Hot weather helped Young's to report strong sales growth today, although the World Cup's impact on the pub company's trading.

Managed pub sales were up 5.2 per cent on a like-for-like basis in the first 13 weeks of the financial year.

The growth is particularly strong considering the tough comparable sales brought in last year by a warm June, when like-for-likes jumped 8.6 per cent.

But this year's World Cup matches have had a mixed impact on the business.

The most recent England games last Tuesday and Saturday were both record days for Young's across its estate.

But earlier group fixtures were neutral, and the England game against Panama even had a negative impact due to its timing clash with the regular Sunday lunch trade. It is thought that showing the game may have put some regular customers off.

At today's annual general meeting (AGM), chairman Stephen Goodyear will comment on current trading conditions, saying that the sector has faced "huge" cost headwinds, but that this pressure has slightly moderated in the current year.

"Despite these challenges, we remain confident in our winning strategy of running differentiated well-invested, individual, premium pubs in excellent locations, which has a proven track record of outperforming the sector.

"We will continue to invest in our estate, our technology and our people and therefore, when combined with the hard work put in by our teams throughout Young’s, we remain positive about the year ahead.”

