Starbucks extends 5p cup charge to all UK stores

Alys Key

Starbucks has announced the rollout of a 5p charge for disposable cups across all its UK stores.

Following a three-month "latte levy" trial in London, the coffee chain will test the policy in all 950 British branches from 26 July.

Any drink bought in a paper cup will be subject to the 5p charge, with the extra money raised being put towards recycling and sustainability efforts through charity Hubbub.

According to Starbucks, the London trial resulted in a 126 per cent uplift in customers using reusable cups.

Customers can also claim a 25p discount for bringing their own reusable cup.

“We saw encouraging results from the first three months of this trial with Hubbub, and what stood out to us was the positive response we had from our partners (employees) and customers who continue to push us to innovate and find ways to reduce waste," said Martin Brok, president of Starbucks Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"Extending this to all our stores across Britain is an exciting step and we’re hoping this charge will remind customers to rethink their use of single-use plastic as it has with plastic bags.”

Starbucks is the first of the major coffee shops to introduce an additional charge for disposable cups, though others including Pret, Leon, and Costa all offer a discount and Caffe Nero give double loyalty stamps.

Starbucks also announced this week that it is ditching plastic straws across all stores globally by 2020.

