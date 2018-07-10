Tuesday 10 July 2018 8:40am

Lidl matches Aldi pledge to close early if England reaches World Cup final

 
Alys Key
Lidl and Aldi will both shut up shop early (Source: Getty)

Lidl has promised to close its stores early should England reach the World Cup final this Sunday to give staff and customers the chance to get home for the match.

The discounter supermarket's pledge matches one made last night by rival Aldi, with both retailers now saying they will close at 3pm on the day.

Lidl will also open early at 9.30am for browsing, though it cannot start selling straight away due to Sunday trading laws.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO of Lidl UK said: “As the official supermarket of the England Football team, we absolutely believe it’s coming home, which is why we are planning to close stores an hour early, and take part in what we hope will become a day of national celebration.”

Meanwhile Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland said: “Everybody is getting behind the England team out in Russia, including our customers and colleagues.

“With the final scheduled to kick off at 4pm on the Sunday afternoon, we want to make sure that, if England make it that far, our team have time to finish work and get home to watch the match, just like everyone else.

“We’re all really looking forward to cheering on Harry Kane and the boys.”

Be sure to stock up on strawberries and cream as well - the Wimbledon Men's Singles final is scheduled to take place on the same afternoon.

