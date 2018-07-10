Ocado earnings slump amid investment ambitions

Sebastian McCarthy

Online grocer Ocado has suffered a drop in first-half core earnings in the wake of the firm's growing investment plans.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped to £38.9 million in the first half of this year, falling 13.9 per cent on the same period one year ago.

Pre-tax losses also plummeted to £9m in the first six months of 2018 from profits of £7m the year before amid spates of severe weather conditions across the UK, which became known as the Beast from the East.

However, investor optimism in Ocado has yet to wane, with the firm investing in robot-operated warehouses amid closures of many of the UK's physical retail stores.

Tom Stevenson, investment director at Fidelity Personal Investing’s share dealing service, said: "Ocado’s first half loss reflects investment in an exciting future. No one is really focused on its results in the short term. Rather it is the enormous potential of what looks like becoming the platform of choice for the online grocery business."

Ocado has enjoyed a steady rise in the last year, entering the FTSE 100 for the first time in June and recently signing a landmark deal with US firm Kroger o supply America’s biggest supermarket chain with technology.

Shares in Ocado soared by more than 50 per cent as a result, and the firm is now building what it hopes will be the largest online grocery-distribution centre just outside London.

The growing stock market value means the firm's top bosses are set for a £9m payout, after Ocada said earlier today: "At today's share price, we expect additional management incentive charges of circa £9 million during the 2018 financial year largely due to recent share price performance."

Tim Steiner, chief executive, said: "This is a transformational period for Ocado. We have developed unique and proprietary technology to offer retailers an end‐to‐end operating solution for grocery retail that enables them to meet the changing needs of consumers."

Steiner added: "We are confident that we have the ability to scale‐up the business, deliver on our commitments, drive sustainable growth and deliver value to all our stakeholders."