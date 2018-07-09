Josh Mines

Ad guru Sir Martin Sorrell is close to announcing that he has beaten his former employer WPP in the bid for Dutch digital agency MediaMonks, City A.M. understands.

Sources close to the negotiations said Sorrell's new marketing venture S4 Capital could as early as tomorrow morning announce he had bought the firm for €300m (£266m).

The deal is likely to be made up from cash raised from investors and a significant share of equity in S4 which Sorrell has offered executives at MediaMonks.

It's understood that rival bidders including Accenture dropped out of the bid for MediaMonks with offers that were around 20 per cent lower than the sum Sorrell is alleged to have paid.

A fierce battle has broken out in recent weeks for MediaMonks, as WPP warned Sorrell he could lose up to £20m in share awards if his new firm S4 pursued its interest in the company.

WPP lawyers said Sorrell risked breaching a confidentiality agreement he signed when he abruptly left in April if he made a bid for MediaMonks.

The firm claimed Sorrell had been a major part in discussions with MediaMonks regarding a deal last year while he was still chief executive of WPP.

The FTSE 100 advertising giant's failure to win the bid could cause investors to question why Sorrell was not made to sign a non-compete agreement when he left the company, which would have stopped him going up against WPP in the marketing sector.

Speaking at Cannes Lions last month, Sorrell claimed he was not interested in directly competing with WPP, describing S4 as a "peanut".

"But it does occur to me that some people have peanut allergies," he added.

WPP declined to comment. A representative for Sir Martin Sorrell was contacted for comment.

