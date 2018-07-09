Jeremy Hunt replaces Boris Johnson as foreign secretary

Josh Mines

Jeremy Hunt has been named as the foreign secretary, replacing Boris Johnson.

Culture secretary Matt Hancock will fill Hunt's role at the department for health and social care while MP Jeremy Wright will take on Hancock's previous role.

It comes hours after Johnson resigned, saying in an open letter to Prime Minister Theresa May that the "Brexit dream is dying", as he said negotiations were being "suffocated by needless self-doubt".

Late on Sunday evening, Brexit secretary David Davis handed in his resignation. Later, he told the BBC the UK was giving "too much away, too easily" in negotiations with the EU.

On Friday, May seemed to have agreed a vital Brexit plan at Chequers with her cabinet. After Johnson's departure she said she was "sorry and a little surprised" at his decision after ministers appeared to back her proposals.

Addressing Parliament today, the Prime Minister told MPs: "We do not agree about the best way of delivering our shared commitment to honoring the result of the referendum."

New Brexit secretary Dominic Raab also vowed to strike the "best deal with our EU friends and partners" while preparing for an increasingly likely no-deal situation.

