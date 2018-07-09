CareTech eyes up £600m social care tie-up with Cambian

Josh Mines

Social care services company CareTech has its eyes on a £600m tie-up with rival firm Cambian which could form a sizeable specialist healthcare company.

CareTech, which is listed on London junior market Aim, approached Cambian with a 210p per share offer a few weeks ago.

If the bid is completed, the combined company be a FTSE 250 specialist healthcare provider with nearly 450 properties across the UK.

Sky News reported that it was unclear whether any further discussions had taken place since the CareTech's approach several weeks ago.

CareTech is a specialises in supporting adults and children with learning disabilities, providing a range of services. Cambian deals with public sector contracts with local authorities, running services in children's behavioural health.

The latter made a £9m pre-tax loss last year, as it had to deal with bad press from an investigation into the level of services at one of its properties in Shropshire.

CareTech's executive chairman suggested the company was open to acquisitions, writing in its results announcement last month: "The group has a number of consolidation opportunities under consideration.

"In addition, it has a strong pipeline of organic additional beds in reconfigured services and in new services."

CareTech and Cambian both declined to comment.

