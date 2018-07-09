Christian May

Theresa May has her critics, but even they would have to concede that she appeared the epitome of resolve addressing the Commons yesterday, just minutes after the dramatic resignation of Boris Johnson.

With rumours of a leadership challenge swirling around Westminster, and having just lost her Brexit Secretary, David Davis, the PM would have been forgiven for a faltering parliamentary performance.

Instead, she calmly reiterated her government's commitment to the Brexit strategy pieced together at last week's Chequers summit, and thanked the outgoing members of her cabinet for their service. It was an admirable display, but May will need more than mere determination to survive the summer, for the truth is that many of her MPs consider her Brexit strategy to be an epic betrayal of the Leave vote.

May survived a dramatic 24 hours during which two of her most senior cabinet ministers declared they could not support her plan for Brexit, but it is the absence of an alternative plan that, despite the febrile atmosphere among Tory MPs, ensures that May's Brexit is (for now) the only show in town.

Brexiters are divided. Some have left the cabinet, some have joined it, and Jacob Rees-Mogg said last night that though he'd vote against her proposals he would never vote against her on a confidence motion. Nevertheless, for all of May's improbable powers of survival there are now two forces that will shape her future.

The first is Boris Johnson. Though his star is not as high as it once was, he could still serve as an effective “real Brexit” champion around whom other MPs could coalesce. This is the immediate danger.

The other force, whose influence could be felt more slowly but which is no less critical, is the EU itself. May has proposed a solution and Brussels should take it seriously. If they push for too many (further) concessions, Tory MPs could snap. It will be hard enough to get the Chequers deal through parliament, anything softer risks vindicating Boris's resignation and whipping enough Tory MPs into a state where No Deal becomes an attractive proposition.

May is not in a position of strength. Yet again, it is fear of a general election that keeps her MPs on side, and though she has survived a bloody battle, the war continues.