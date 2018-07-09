Catherine Neilan

Embattled Theresa May has vowed to fight off any challenge to her leadership as outgoing foreign secretary Boris Johnson accused her of raising "the white flag" in the UK's Brexit negotiations.

On a day of high drama in Westminster the Prime Minister, already reeling from the resignation of her Brexit secretary David Davis and his deputy Steve Baker, was forced to deliver a statement to the Commons just minutes after announcing Johnson's resignation.

Addressing a raucous chamber she told MPs why she was sticking with the Chequers policy, a plan which had prompted three ministers to quit her government.

"I believe this is a plan which is good for the UK and which the EU will see can lead to a deep and special relationship in both our interests," she said. May added that her proposals were "challenging for the EU" but that “this is the right Brexit”.

Number 10 insisted she would fight any vote of no confidence, dismissing Jeremy Corbyn's claims that the government was "in meltdown". However, in his resignation letter to the PM Johnson said "It is as though we are sending our vanguard into battle with the white flags fluttering above them," and warned that May's proposals would leave the UK "a colony" of the EU.

Rumours circulated throughout the day that angry Brexiters would mount a leadership challenge but as of late last night May remained safe in her role. At a meeting with the backbench 1922 committee of Tory MPs she was greeted with applause - led by business secretary Greg Clark, and ended with most MPs agreeing there would be no move against her - for now.

Remainers have largely backed the “business-friendly” proposals, although want more certainty on services. But Brexiters are less happy, albeit biding their time.

One member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group told City A.M. a vote of no confidence, which may provoke a leadership challenge, would only leave her “wounded by it”. However Jacob Rees-Mogg, chair of the ERG, has warned that he will not accept the Chequer's proposals.

Despite the fury of Brexiter Tory MPs, the newly appointed Brexit secretary Dominic Raab last night said it was important to “get on and deliver what was agreed at Chequers”.

“This is a difficult issue, there are tensions in all the parties and in the country at large, but what we’ve got to do is rise to the challenges of Brexit, and the way I’m going to do that is by forging a team spirit among the parliamentary party, the government and the country at large,” he told Sky News, adding he would be “ready” if negotiations with the EU broke down.

Despite Raab’s Leave credentials his appointment was not met with enthusiasm.

“[May] could put Donald Duck in the role, it won’t make a jot of difference. It’s just window dressing,” said one Brexiter MP. “As long as [chief EU adviser Oliver] Robbins is there , it won’t make a difference who is in the role.”

EU leaders greeted the turmoil in UK politics with bemusement. President Jean-Claude Juncker quipped: "This clearly proves that at Chequers there was unity of views in the British Cabinet." European Council President Donald Tusk said: "Politicians come and go but the problems they have created for people remain. I can only regret that the idea of Brexit has not left with Davis and Johnson. But...who knows?"

The commission's chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas told journalists there would be no disruption to the process, saying "we are here to work” and that the Commission was "available 24/7”, including over the summer.