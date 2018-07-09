Emily Nicolle

Former chief executive Andrew Tinkler's fight for his right to be on the Stobart board continued today, as he announced the details of his investigation into a potential mishandling of the votes at Friday's shareholder meeting.

Tinkler now alleges that the outcome of the meeting "has been gerrymandered", and provided what he said is evidence of vote tampering by Stobart's board.

Specifically, he referred to the votes of the Employee Benefit Trust (EBT) as a shareholder, who voted in support of Iain Ferguson retaining his role as chairman despite previously understanding that they would abstain.

Tinkler also informed press that he had attempted to gain a last-minute injunction against the EBT shares being voted "in the wrong way" on Friday morning, following "the highly unusual move of 7m shares from [Stobart's] treasury to the EBT a week prior to the meeting".

Stobart Group has since responded to his claims, saying that EBT voted in line with investment advisory firms' recommendations and that to seek an injunction was "entirely inappropriate".

The company added last night that it will soon be seeking new investment to diversify its shareholder base, including "a proposal for Andrew Tinkler’s shareholding as soon as practicable".

Reports late last night suggested that Ferguson will be stepping down from his role within months, after discussing a proposal to find his replacement before the company's next annual general meeting in 2019.

