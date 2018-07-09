Frank Dalleres

Rarely in football history can there have been such a yawning gap between the public perception of a player’s qualities and the opinion of his coaches as there is in the case of Raheem Sterling.

It’s nothing new. To his critics, he was overpriced when Manchester City saw fit to spend £49m on making him the most expensive English player ever three years ago.

Scoring 23 goals last season as City waltzed to the Premier League and EFL Cup double did not convince Sterling sceptics, who argued that he ought to have scored even more.

And now that he has become the attacking fulcrum of the most successful England team since before he was born, swathes of the population appear to firmly believe he is fact the weak link.

After Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden, users of the BBC Sport website gave Sterling the lowest rating of all England players. They did so in all three of his other appearances at this tournament too.

Sterling did fail to convert a conspicuous scoring chance just before half-time against the Swedes, and his return of just two goals in 38 internationals is low for a player in his position.

Yet it’s hard to avoid the feeling that his standing suffers because he seems hesitant at times and is a softly spoken character – the antithesis of the gung-ho type cherished in English football.

Bulldozing centre-backs like Harry Maguire we get; lightweight, mercurial talents like Sterling not so much.

But some of the criticism misunderstands his role in Gareth Southgate’s team. While he is nominally a second striker, his primary function is not to score but to create space for better finishers Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard to exploit.

He does this by dropping deep, dragging central defenders out of position, collecting the ball and running at them. If he loses possession occasionally, it is because – as the only England player suited to dribbling past opponents – he is tasked with trying riskier moves.

Time and again in Southgate’s qualifying campaign and friendlies – some stodgy matches, lest we forget in our giddy current state – Sterling’s smart movement and willingness to run at teams was England’s brightest spark. Southgate certainly hasn’t forgotten.

England has a long and complex relationship with flair players. Glenn Hoddle was not allowed to fulfil his potential for the national team and Matt Le Tissier’s gifts were neglected. Our artists need some steel about them, as Paul Gacoigne and Wayne Rooney had, before they are embraced.

Maybe Sterling will only be fully appreciated retrospectively, like Hoddle and Le Tissier. Perhaps the country may yet warm to his abilities; the positive nature of replies to his most recent social media posts hints at a turning tide of opinion.

For now, the only verdict that matters is Southgate’s. And given that just about all of his calls at this tournament have come off so far, the doubters would be wise to keep faith with the England manager’s judgement ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against Belgium.