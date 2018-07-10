Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover investment, money broking and residential property. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Edison

Edison, the leading investment research and advisory firm, has further strengthened its institutional team with the appointment of Nicky Stewart as director of institutional marketing. Nicky will be working to further build awareness of Edison’s extensive list of corporate clients to the institutional investment community. Nicky brings more than 20 years’ experience at global sell-side broking firms, where she held senior analyst and sector research head roles at Deutsche Bank and West LB Panmure before making the transition to institutional sales at JP Morgan and Canaccord Genuity. Most recently, Nicky had been advising listed companies on their IR strategies with regional private client and institutional investors, at Capital Access Group.

FXD Capital

Chris Huddleston and Bobby Jackson have left Investec Bank to set up their own company, a London-based money broker called FXD Capital. Both set up and ran businesses within Investec, both of which have been instrumental to the successes of the bank in recent years. Chris set up Investec's Corporate & Institutional Money Markets desk in 2008, at a time when the bank had no access to non-interbank deposits. His role at FXD Capital is that of CEO and co-founder. Having spent his formative years at HIFX before being sold to Euronet, Bobby moved to Investec in 2011 where he formed and headed up the new business origination team. Bobby’s team was responsible for client acquisition across a broad range of industry sectors, and was particularly successful in the IPO/follow-on placements on both the LSE main and junior markets. Bobby spearheaded initiatives to engage the banks network of businesses, yielding considerable success from collaboration with Investec Asset Finance and Investec Investment Bank divisions respectively. Bobby’s role in FXD Capital is that of managing director and co-founder.

Hearthstone Investment Management

Hearthstone Investment Management Limited, a residential property (PRS) institutional investment manager, has announced the appointment of John Coles as asset manager, responsible for managing the property portfolio of the firm’s private equity fund, Hearthstone Residential Fund 1 (HRF1). John will have responsibility for the strategic asset management of the fund’s growing portfolio which will include oversight of the existing property managers. He will also work closely with other members of the team on new acquisitions across the UK. John most recently was asset manager for Mapeley Estates working on the HMRC Steps Estate and previously trained with BNP Paribas Real Estate in their City office.

