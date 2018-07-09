Outgoing Network Rail boss Mark Carne to step down in August

Alexandra Rogers

Network Rail has confirmed that Mark Carne will work his last day as CEO on 13 August, after four years at the helm.

Andrew Haines, his successor, will take over the day after. Carne will continue to work for Network Rail until September to oversee the current control period.

The railway infrastructure owner also announced a series of board hires this morning, with former Cunard CEO and BA director David Noyes joining as a non-executive director.

Noyes will take over from non-executive director Michael O’Higgins who will retire on 31 August 2018.

Sir Peter Hendy, CBE and chair of Network Rail, said: “Having someone with David’s background and experience, particularity in customer services and managing devolved businesses, will be a great asset to the board as Network Rail continues its transformation journey into a more customer focussed, devolved group of businesses.”

In June Carne turned down his annual £74,000 bonus for the year following the company's role in the ongoing timetable disaster that has wreaked havoc across London and the North.

The chaos of the amended timetable reached such a level that train operator Govia Thameslink Railway was forced to introduce a new by this Sunday.

GTR said it would run more peak hour trains and provide a more regular service when the new timetable starts. It also recently announced a special compensation package that will entitle qualifying passengers affected by the disruption to a refund equivalent to the cost of one or four weeks’ travel.

