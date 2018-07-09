Pound falls on Boris Johnson's resignation

Catherine Neilan

Boris Johnson's resignation has caused the pound to fall this afternoon, as traders digested the increasing government uncertainty.

The foreign secretary's decision to quit the Cabinet saw sterling drop to $1.3261, down 0.64 per cent from the $1.3346 point it had been at when rumours of the his departure gained traction. Against the euro the pound was at €1.1287, down 0.43 per cent over the same period.

The resignation of his Cabinet colleague, former Brexit secretary David Davis, had provoked far less of a response.

However traders may be reacting to the increased chances of a no deal as the possibility of a new leadership challenge grows. Johnson is scheduled to give a press conference at 5pm today.

He has not spoken in public since the Chequers away day.

City A.M. understands Johnson has been caught in a tug-of-war since Friday, between his team - who have been urging him to quit - and Number 10, who see him as the biggest threat to Theresa May's tenuous grip on leadership.