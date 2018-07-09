Catherine Neilan

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has resigned, just hours after his Cabinet colleague David Davis walked.

The former Vote Leave campaigner has quit following last week's Chequers meeting, in which the Prime Minister pushed a plan that he reportedly described as "a turd".

City A.M. reported last week that Johnson has been outraged by Theresa May's handling of the situation, convening a group of pro-Brexit ministers ahead of the Chequers away day in order to head off the new policy, over fears it would bind the UK's hands in free trade negotiations with the US, as well as leaving the UK under the EU's control.

On Thursday, Johnson had blasted it as "a sell-out". On Friday night, May hailed the "business-friendly" policy that was backed by all her Cabinet ministers.

Today she had to acknowledge that was not the case.

Johnson had been urged to step down by his aides as well as Davis himself.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.”

Johnson's resignation comes in a busy week for whoever succeeds him. The Uxbridge MP had been due to attend this morning's Cobra meeting, hosted by Sajid Javid, to discuss the response to the death of Dawn Sturgess, which was caused by exposure to Novichok.

He was also to play a key role in the forthcoming Nato summit, and would have met Donald Trump during the US President's official visit to the UK this week.

It is not yet known who will replace Johnson in the role. His departure follows that of Davis - who has been replaced by housing minister Dominic Raab - and Brexit minister Steve Baker, who hast not yet been replaced.

More to follow...