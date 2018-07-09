Paulson triples stake in Premier Foods as AGM showdown approaches

Alys Key

Investment manager Paulson & Co has tripled its holdings in Premier Foods ahead of a crucial vote on the fate of the company's chief executive next week.

The share purchase makes the hedge fund firm, which is led by billionaire John Paulson, the third largest shareholder in the company.

It adds to the pressure on chief executive Gavin Darby, who is now facing calls from two major investors to resign.

Over the weekend, Paulson joined Oasis, Premier Foods's second biggest shareholder, in criticising the management team.

According to a filing released today, the investor raised its stake from just under two per cent to 6.08 per cent on Friday.

The hedge fund took issue with the fact that the Premier Foods board rejected takeover offers from US spices giant McCormick on the grounds that Darby could create better value.

This followed pressure from Oasis for Darby to step down, and for the company to sell some assets such as its successful Batchelors food brand.

The Premier Foods annual general meeting (AGM) takes place next Wednesday.

Investor advisory services and the company's pension trustees have urged support for Darby's re-election.

But with Oasis and Paulson now holding a combined stake of more than 12 per cent, Premier Foods will face a sizeable rebellion.

Read more: Activist investor tells Premier Foods to sell Batchelors