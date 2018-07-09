Sebastian McCarthy

Government housebuilding targets are likely to be missed by as much as 50,000 homes, according to a damning new verdict from developers and housebuilders in the UK.

In a new survey just one per cent of the respondents polled, who account for almost 75 per cent of all homes built across the country each year, thought there was any possibility the government’s target of constructing 300,000 additional homes each year by 2022 would be surpassed.

However, more than 86 per cent of housebuilders believed construction of 250,000 additional homes a year would be the maximum achievable amount by 2022.

The findings, published in Knight Frank’s annual housebuilding report, also showed that more than half of all small developers (57 per cent) intend of slashing activity or leaving output unchanged.

Read more: Housebuilding giant weathers storm but slim pickings lay ahead

When asked for opinions on Brexit, the majority said that that an uncertain economy was the greatest risk to their business, followed by labour availability and access to materials.

Respondents also said outer London zones three to six, the south east and the west midlands all presented the greatest opportunities during the next three years.

The news come as the government hunts for a new housing minister, with Dominic Raab becoming Brexit secretary following the resignation of David Davis late last night.

Read more: House price growth fails to pick up amid squeeze on buyers

Justin Gaze, head of residential development land at Knight Frank, said: "Whatever ministers decide, they must speak up soon if they are to avoid weighing on the supply of homes. The industry has shown itself capable of adapting to change, but businesses in every sector strain to operate amid policy uncertainty."

David Fenton, head of regional land at Knight Frank, said: "Nationwide, housebuilding looks set to increase, underpinned by more evenly distributed house price growth and high levels of employment in regional cities."

Fenton added: "However, our survey indicates that scepticism prevails among housebuilders over whether it’s possible to deliver 300,000 additional homes a year, and ultimately they will only build what they can sell."