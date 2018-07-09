Alexandra Rogers

The British public have got used to members of Theresa May's Cabinet coming and going over the past year, and it was always likely there was going to be a casualty after Chequers.

The first minister down was of course David Davis, who resigned late last night saying he "didn't believe" in the Prime Minister's vision for Brexit.

He has been replaced by Dominic Raab, the pro-Leave MP for Esher and Walton, who has also served in the Justice department.

What do we know about Raab, and what are his views?

First thing's first: we know how he likes his sandwich. Raab's chicken Caesar and bacon baguette has become something of a celebrity around Westminster, earning its own name of the Dominic Raab special.

The news of his sandwich preference was revealed by an undercover Daily Mirror reporter, who also uncovered that Raab's aide had allegedly been selling sex online. She had boasted about knowing “every move” made by Raab to a man she was reported to have met through her “sugar daddy” website. The allegation is under investigation.

Raab said on the incident: "Obviously this was a sting on me by the Daily Mirror with a substantial sum of money that went into it, and it seemed the most salacious thing that was disclosed was what I had for lunch."

Background

Before politics, Raab was a project finance lawyer at magic circle Linklaters. He has a strong background in diplomacy and has worked on various issues such as counter-terrorism while at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

He was posted in the Hague in 2003, where he was involved in bringing Serbian war criminal and former President Slobodan Milosevic to justice.

His dip into the law seems to have made him sceptical about EU institutions such as the European Court of Justice (ECJ). Raab has consistently pushed for a British Bill of Rights.

Raab became an MP in the 2015 general election. The role of Brexit secretary is his first Cabinet position. The government will be hoping that his strong Leave credentials and loyalty to his predecessor will calm the nerves of Brexiters who have branded May's Chequers deal as a sellout.

What has he said?

Raab is known for holding some controversial views. In 2011, Raab claimed "feminists are now amongst the most obnoxious bigots" and that men were more the victim of discrimination that women.

"While we have some of the toughest anti-discrimination laws in the world, we are blind to some of the most flagrant discrimination – against men," he told PoliticsHome. "From the cradle to the grave, men are getting a raw deal. Men work longer hours, die earlier, but retire later than women."

He may have changed his tune since the gender pay reporting spree revealed 78 per cent of the 10,060 companies that reported their pay gap figures pay men more than women.

How has he voted?

According to theyworkforyou.com, Raab has never rebelled against his party in the current parliament, a fact that has surely curried favour with the prime minister.

On the EU, he voted against a right to remain for EU nationals already in living in the UK; voted for military action against the Islamic State and voted to renew Trident.

He also voted for reducing capital gains tax, the bedroom tax and voted against a banker’s bonus tax.

