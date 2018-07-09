Nissan admits to misconduct over emissions tests in Japan

Alexandra Rogers

Nissan has admitted to falsifying tests on its exhaust emissions from cars built in its factories in Japan.

The car giant said it had been undertaking "comprehensive compliance checks of various parts of its operations". after it discovered the misconduct.

Nissan said on a statement on its website: "Nissan understands and regrets the concern and inconvenience caused to stakeholders as a result of its kanken issues last year. Proactive initiatives to prevent recurrence of such issues have led to the discovery of this misconduct, for which the company is regretful.

"A full and comprehensive investigation of the facts outlined above, including the causes and background of the misconduct, is underway. Nissan has retained the leading Japanese law firm Nishimura and Asahi to carry out an investigation centred on the causes and will implement appropriate countermeasures based on the results."

