Monday 9 July 2018 9:53am

Young YouTubers expect to earn twice as much as investment bankers in first year of work

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
Madame Tussauds New York Unveils Figure Of YouTube Sensation, Jenna Marbles
YouTubers can monetise their videos and build huge fanbases (Source: Getty)

Students who plan to make social media their career expect to make twice as much as aspiring bankers in their first year of work.

Young people eager to become well-known YouTubers are confident of earning £55,000 in their first year on the job, according to a survey of students by discount site UNiDAYS.

In contrast, those who want to go into investment banking expect to earn just £26,400 in their first year, even though the average starting salary for this career path is between £30,000 and £40,000 according to graduate information source Prospects.

Aspiring lawyers and engineers had similarly subdued expectations, while the lowest starting salary expectation was in the retail industry where students expect a graduate salary of £18,970.

Graduate salary expectations by career

Rank Career Starting Salary Expectations
1 YouTuber £55,000
2 Chemicals and pharmacy £32,183
3 Oil and Energy £29,000
4 Influencer £28,700
5 Marketing and PR £27,650
6 Engineer £26,600
7 Law £26,550
8 Banking £26,500
9 Investment Banker £26,400
10 Medicine £25,900
11 Consulting £25,100
12 IT and Telecommunications £24,200
13 Accountancy £23,600
14 Transport £23,600
15 Technology £22,700
16 HR £22,260
17 Armed Forces £22,100
18 Construction £22,000
19 Journalism and Media £21,850
20 Teaching/Academia £21,240
21 Civil Service £21,200
22 Charity £20,600
23 Property/Estate Agent £20,000
24 Retail £18,970

Overall, respondents overestimated their future earnings. The average estimated graduate salary was £25,150, compared to the actual average of between £19,000 and £22,000.

Mai Fenton, vice president of marketing at UNiDAYS said: “The alluring lives of YouTubers and Influencers are constantly on display on social media, so it’s no surprise that students who want to follow that career path have higher salary expectations than those seeking traditionally high-paying roles that require years of rigorous study."

Read more: Imperial College Business School launches first student-led investment fund

Related articles

YouTubers get new ways to make money with shopping and membership features
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

M&C Saatchi acquires pair of 'social influencer' marketing agencies
Josh Mines
Josh Mines | Staff

Social media's fake secret: Can online influencers be trusted
Luke Graham
Luke Graham | Staff