Alys Key

Students who plan to make social media their career expect to make twice as much as aspiring bankers in their first year of work.

Young people eager to become well-known YouTubers are confident of earning £55,000 in their first year on the job, according to a survey of students by discount site UNiDAYS.

In contrast, those who want to go into investment banking expect to earn just £26,400 in their first year, even though the average starting salary for this career path is between £30,000 and £40,000 according to graduate information source Prospects.

Aspiring lawyers and engineers had similarly subdued expectations, while the lowest starting salary expectation was in the retail industry where students expect a graduate salary of £18,970.

Graduate salary expectations by career

Rank Career Starting Salary Expectations 1 YouTuber £55,000 2 Chemicals and pharmacy £32,183 3 Oil and Energy £29,000 4 Influencer £28,700 5 Marketing and PR £27,650 6 Engineer £26,600 7 Law £26,550 8 Banking £26,500 9 Investment Banker £26,400 10 Medicine £25,900 11 Consulting £25,100 12 IT and Telecommunications £24,200 13 Accountancy £23,600 14 Transport £23,600 15 Technology £22,700 16 HR £22,260 17 Armed Forces £22,100 18 Construction £22,000 19 Journalism and Media £21,850 20 Teaching/Academia £21,240 21 Civil Service £21,200 22 Charity £20,600 23 Property/Estate Agent £20,000 24 Retail £18,970

Overall, respondents overestimated their future earnings. The average estimated graduate salary was £25,150, compared to the actual average of between £19,000 and £22,000.

Mai Fenton, vice president of marketing at UNiDAYS said: “The alluring lives of YouTubers and Influencers are constantly on display on social media, so it’s no surprise that students who want to follow that career path have higher salary expectations than those seeking traditionally high-paying roles that require years of rigorous study."

Read more: Imperial College Business School launches first student-led investment fund