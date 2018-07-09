Sebastian McCarthy

Unaffordable properties have reflected a growing struggle to get onto the housing ladder in the UK, but new research suggests that steep asking prices might not be the only gripe that people take issue with when trying to buy a home.

Roughly 87 per cent of people in the UK have had a bad experience with estate agents, according to real estate platform Triplerr, with those surveyed in the south east saying they had more negative run-ins than anywhere else in the country.

Read more: Share prices falls as Purplebricks expands into North America

UK regions with most negative experiences 1. South east - 91.3 per cent 2. North east - 90.5 per cent 3. London - 89.5 per cent 4. West Midlands - 88.8 per cent 5. Yorkshire - 86.7 per cent 6. North west - - 86.7 per cent 7. East England - 86.6 per cent 8. South west - 86.5 per cent 9. Wales 85.4 per cent 10. East Midlands - 82.3 per cent

Among the complaints around those who sell properties, nearly one in three people believed estate agents were too pushy, and one in fourh thought they did not listen or understand their search requirements.

Read more: Estate agents feel pinch from online challengers as 153 fold in one year

Sam Singh, founder of Triplerr said: "The data findings in our report really bring to life the frustrations consumers have with the property industry and in particular, estate agents."