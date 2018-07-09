Monday 9 July 2018 9:27am

Nearly nine in 10 Brits say they have had a bad experience with estate agents

 
Sebastian McCarthy
Housing Market Begins To Slow In UK
Nearly nine in 10 people said they have had a negative experience with an estate agent (Source: Getty)

Unaffordable properties have reflected a growing struggle to get onto the housing ladder in the UK, but new research suggests that steep asking prices might not be the only gripe that people take issue with when trying to buy a home.

Roughly 87 per cent of people in the UK have had a bad experience with estate agents, according to real estate platform Triplerr, with those surveyed in the south east saying they had more negative run-ins than anywhere else in the country.

Read more: Share prices falls as Purplebricks expands into North America

UK regions with most negative experiences

1. South east - 91.3 per cent

2. North east - 90.5 per cent

3. London - 89.5 per cent

4. West Midlands - 88.8 per cent

5. Yorkshire - 86.7 per cent

6. North west - - 86.7 per cent

7. East England - 86.6 per cent

8. South west - 86.5 per cent

9. Wales 85.4 per cent

10. East Midlands - 82.3 per cent

Among the complaints around those who sell properties, nearly one in three people believed estate agents were too pushy, and one in fourh thought they did not listen or understand their search requirements.

Read more: Estate agents feel pinch from online challengers as 153 fold in one year

Sam Singh, founder of Triplerr said: "The data findings in our report really bring to life the frustrations consumers have with the property industry and in particular, estate agents."

Related articles

House price growth fails to pick up amid squeeze on buyers
Sebastian McCarthy
Sebastian McCarthy | Staff

Workspace has just offloaded three London properties for £52m
Sebastian McCarthy
Sebastian McCarthy | Staff

London investors are losing their fondness for the property market
Sebastian McCarthy
Sebastian McCarthy | Staff