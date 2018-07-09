Rebecca Smith

The boss of London City Airport has said he is mulling an application to raise limits on flights and passenger numbers to keep on top of expected growth.

The airport's chief executive Robert Sinclair has told the Press Association that with the airport likely to approach existing caps on its operations in the next few years, it was considering what options were open to London City.

"In the fullness of the next year or two we will be reflecting on the future and life beyond our current planning caps," he said. "We will be considering the potential options, which could include raising the caps."

London City Airport is currently restricted to 6.5m passengers and 111,000 flights a year.

Annual passenger numbers have been on the up - rising by 50 per cent since 2012, and though the airport revealed a slight dip on passenger numbers for 2017 after a record-breaking year before, they are expected to top 5m next year.

Any potential bid the airport would look to make would need to be made to Newham Council.

However, John Stewart, chair of campaign group Hacan East for residents underneath London City and Heathrow flight paths, said:

Local residents would fight tooth and nail any attempt by London City to raise its limits on flights and passengers. Many of them feel their lives are already blighted by planes from the airport. The preservation of the current cap is the reddest of red lines for residents and I suspect for many local authorities.

London City is already looking to expand, with a development programme due for completion in 2021. The project is expected to cost £480m, with the privately-funded investment including plans for seven new aircraft stands, a parallel taxiway to maximise runway capacity and a terminal extension.

Another two million passengers a year should be able to use the airport by 2025, adding 30,000 more flights per year.

Earlier this year, Sinclair told City A.M. he was "increasingly confident" a deal with the European Union would be tied up by 2019. He said he felt the industry and governments on both sides of the Channel were prioritising aviation and "a seamless aviation market".

His airport is one of many in the UK eyeing growth plans in the coming years. Last week, Stansted owner Manchester Airports Group said its spare capacity would be a key strength in the near future, allowing it to meet continued demand for aviation growth.

Heathrow expansion meanwhile is edging closer, after MPs backed proposals for a third runway last month.

