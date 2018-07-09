Sebastian McCarthy

UK-listed office provider Workspace has sold three London properties for more than £50m as the firm looks to "reposition" its property portfolio.

Comprising over 100,000 square feet, the buildings sold by the real estate investment trust include Belgravia Workshops and The Ivories in Islington, and Spectrum House near Gospel Oak.

London-based Workspace, which reported a doubling of full-year profits earlier in June, has said it is looking to tap investors for fresh capital amid further expansion ambitions.

The deal comes as the FTSE 250 company grows from the rising popularity of serviced and flexible work space, with newer market entrants like WeWork also expanding.

Read more: Flexible workspace offices rise as corporate firms show interest

The portfolio was sold at a premium of 23.2 per cent (£9.75m) to the 31 March 2018 valuation, at a net initial yield of 4.0 per cent and capital value per square foot of £488.

Jamie Hopkins, chief executive of Workspace, said: "The sale of these three small properties is in line with the continued repositioning of our portfolio.

Hopkins added: "This disposal has been made at a premium to book value and will provide us with further capital to recycle into our extensive refurbishment project pipeline and new acquisitions where we can generate superior value for shareholders."