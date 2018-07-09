Rebecca Smith

Mothercare has today announced plans to ramp up its rate of store closures, along with proposals to raise £32.5m through a share placing.

The retailer had announced the other month that it would shut around 50 shops, but in today's update, said around 10 more are up for the chop too by this time next year.

Some 77 Mothercare shops are expected to remain open by June next year - 19 of those on reduced rent, with 60 stores closing by then.

The mother and baby products retailer has been one of many battling a tricky time on the high street, and today provided an update on its refinancing and restructuring plans, including a fully underwritten equity issue to raise £32.5m from its shareholders.

It also said its Childrens World division is being placed into administration after a company voluntary arrangement failed to receive the required support from creditors.

That will result in the transfer of 13 of its 22 stores to other Mothercare group companies to continue trading.

Mark Newton-Jones, Mothercare's chief executive, said:

After a very challenging period for our business, we have now finalised arrangements to restructure and refinance the group, ensuring that the transformation of the Mothercare brand we started four years ago can now be completed. Mothercare is a great British brand with over 50 years of heritage and we now have the financing in place to take it forward for many more years to come. We have seen an unprecedented period for UK retail and we have not been alone in facing a number of strong headwinds. I’m pleased to say however, that we are now in a position to re-focus on our customers and improve the Mothercare brand both in the UK and across the globe.

Newton-Jones added that the retailer has plans to "revitalise the brand" through bolstering product ranges and developing its digital and multi-channel proposition.

Meanwhile, interim executive chairman Clive Whiley, said the news marked a turning point for the retailer.

He said: "When I joined the business just three months ago, Mothercare faced a bleak future with growing and pressing financial stresses upon the business. We have worked tirelessly as a team to get to where we are today and this fully underwritten equity issue marks the end of this initial phase, returning the group to financial stability."

Whiley added that while the Childrens World CVA outcome was "disappointing", a solution has now been found "which allows us to go further and faster with the right-sizing of our store portfolio".

In May, Mothercare brought back its former boss Newton-Jones after he was sacked the month before, with chairman Alan Parker then stepping down.

Whiley, who became interim chairman, said the return of Newton-Jones helped establish "a first-class executive team to ensure implementation of the transformational tasks ahead of us".

