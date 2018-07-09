Catherine Neilan

Police have formally launched a murder investigation after one of the two people found to have been poisoned by Novichok died yesterday.

Dawn Sturgess, who was found suffering from exposure to the nerve agent in Amesbury, died in hospital on Sunday evening after falling ill on 30 June. Charlie Rowley, who was also exposed, remains critically ill.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "appalled and shocked" by the death.

She added: "My thoughts and condolences go to her family and loved ones. Police and security officials are working urgently to establish the facts of this incident, which is now being investigated as a murder.



"The government is committed to providing full support to the local community as it deals with this tragedy."

A post-mortem is now due to take place, and her family has been informed, police said. Around 100 detectives are working on the case alongside Wiltshire Police.

Paul Cosford, Director of Health Protection and Medical Director for Public Health England, said: “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Dawn Sturgess at this very sad time.

"We fully recognise that this news will cause great concern among residents of Salisbury and Amesbury. However our assessment remains that the overall risk to the general public remains low.

“As a precaution we still advise the public not to pick up any strange items such as needles, syringes or unusual containers and we would ask that you continue to follow our advice if you were in any of the locations identified by the police from 10pm on Friday 29 June.

"This is to wash your clothes in a washing machine and to keep your items double-bagged and securely fastened, if they are dry-clean only.”