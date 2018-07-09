Breaking: Brexit secretary David Davis has resigned

Francesca Washtell

Prime Minister Theresa May took a major hit late last night after Brexit secretary David Davis resigned from his post, effective immediately.

Davis was reported to be exchanging letters with Number 10 late last night after his position became untenable following the Cabinet away-day on Friday when May’s top team finally thrashed out a position of the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU.

Davis signed up to the plan agreed by the Cabinet in closed talks at Chequers on Friday.

The government will unveil a white paper on Thursday, giving more details on the model.

May's proposal is to create a free trade area between the UK and EU "which establishes a common rule book for industrial goods and agricultural products".

Davis is said to have a "you go, we go" pact with other ministers in the Department for Exiting the European Union, Suella Braverman and Steve Baker.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

