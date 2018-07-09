Alys Key

It is a gloriously sunny weekend in London, and the South Hackney branch of Gail’s Bakery is buzzing.

Young families are sitting down to brunch while off-duty City workers pop in to pick up a loaf of artisan bread.

You wouldn’t know it, but this neighbourhood-oriented place is part of a much larger network. Gail’s has become a firmly established part of London’s high streets and suburbs, even extending to a few sites beyond the capital.

The chain currently has 42 branches, and was touted earlier this year as a possible takeover target for Patisserie Valerie (leisure mogul Luke Johnson is a backer of both). Don’t be distracted by the quaint settings: this is serious business.

Over the weekend, Gail’s celebrated its “baker’s dozen” birthday – 13 years since the first shop opened in Hampstead. When I tell fellow customers this they can’t quite believe the business is so old. With an average expansion rate of just three new shops a year, it has taken a while to become the familiar name it is today.

“I’m still in no hurry,” says co-founder Tom Molnar. He has a strict approach to expansion, refusing to pay rents he considers extortionate. “We put our money into the food, after that we put money in the people. We don’t want to put money into the property.”

It has been over a decade since Molnar and his business partner Ran Avidan got together with professional baker Gail Mejia. The idea? A high street craft bakery, where “people would get together and talk about bread”.

It was not always an easy dream to realise.

“On the first day of the first bakery, we couldn't even figure out the tills so we just gave everything away for free!”

But gradually the team figured out the recipe for a successful combination of restaurant-quality baking with retail nous. “We were good at making stuff... we got better at selling stuff,” Molnar puts it succinctly.

Then came the coffee boom, which added another layer to the business.

“We started about seven years ago to get serious about coffee,” explains Molnar “It’s got some of the same things as bread: it’s got beautiful ingredients and you have to take care of it.”

Now much more than a bakery, Gail’s offers a full menu, coffee-to-go, and a wide array of baked goods. But the company is not immune to the problems facing high street food and drink operators. Rising rents, higher minimum wage rates, food price inflation and business rates have made it a tough couple of years for fine dining and fast food alike.

For Molnar, the difference between his expanding business and the ones slashing sites is discipline.

“Some businesses are collapsing but that’s because they weren’t conservative,” he says. The acceleration in rents has been exacerbated by operators who compromise on quality to pay a high price for sites, according to Molnar.

“A landlord will try to get the best price they can, and people say: if I can get cheaper on the food or cheaper on the coffee I’ll use that to pay the landlord. That’s their choice.”

Gail’s might not have a portfolio of prime locations, but Molnar says its focus on quality has put it in a strong position during its first 13 years.

“What’s happened in the last 10 or eight years is people know a lot more about food. People become more like chefs, they just appreciate the effort. I don’t think you could have done what we do 15 years ago.”