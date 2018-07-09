Josh Mines

The collapse of Carillion has exposed "fundamental flaws" in the way the government approaches contracting, a group of influential MPs said today.

MPs on the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) said the government's "overriding priority" was to save as much money as possible, while forcing contractors to take on huge levels of financial risk.

Releasing its latest report into the Carillion collapse, PACAC found the government has had to renegotiate over £120m of contracts since the start of 2016 to ensure public services continue running.

This has led to a decline in quality as contractors were given the impression that controlling costs was more important than a high quality of services.

Contractors told the committee the government was known to prioritise costs over everything else during procurement in a bid to drive prices down.

Chair of PACAC, Sir Bernard Jenkin MP, said:

It is staggering that the government has attempted to push risks that it does not understand onto contractors, and has so misunderstood its costs. It has accepted bids below what it costs to provide the service, so that the contract has had to be renegotiated. The Carillion crisis itself was well-managed, but it could happen again unless lessons are learned about risk and contract management and the strengths and weaknesses of the sector. Public trust requires that outsourcing better reflects public service values. The government must use this moment as an opportunity to learn how to effectively manage its contracts and relationship with the market."

MPs also called on the government for greater transparency with regards to government decisions to outsource and award contracts.

Labour MP Jon Trickett said the committee's "damning report" pointed the finger of blame at the government, who "didn’t even bother to follow their own guidelines".

"They were ineffective, lax and reckless with taxpayers’ money," the shadow minister for the cabinet office said.

"Their ideological obsession with privatisation meant that they failed to spot obvious tell tale signs indicating Carillion’s weakness."

