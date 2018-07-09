Emily Nicolle

Paperless receipts and digital loyalty rewards startup Flux has teamed up with Costa Coffee to trial its tech in a number of central London stores.

The trial will begin with a first phase of loyalty rewards via Flux's challenger bank partners Starling and Monzo, before expanding from there to start providing users with itemised receipts inside their banking app.

Flux is also launching its partnership with Barclays Launchpad, the bank's early adopters platform for testing new features with around 10,000 users, before it goes live to all Barclays' customers in their mobile banking app in due course.

Costa Coffee joins Flux's other retail partners that are currently trialling its services, including on-the-go food retailers Eat and Pod.

Founded by three former employees of digital banking unicorn Revolut, Flux was a product of the Barclays Techstars accelerator program in 2017.

Ruchir Rodrigues, managing director of digital banking at Barclays, said: "We are thrilled to see a member of our 2017 Barclays accelerator program successfully integrate with the Barclays Launchpad mobile banking app.

"This is yet another sign of our commitment to working with exciting partners to bring new and innovative products and services to our customers."

