Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover investment, tech and asset management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Legal & General

Legal & General Group has announced changes within the retirement institutional business, creating a new Direct Investment and Real Assets business. The new Direct Investment and Real Assets business will be led by Eleanor Bucks, who will take on the role of managing director (MD), Direct Investment and Real Assets. Eleanor will build on her work to date, which has included establishing the current Structuring and Direct Investment teams, while LGR, chief investment officer, which have already transformed the depth and breadth of capability and expertise in this area at Legal & General.

Plexal

Claire Cockerton, CEO of Plexal, the UK’s largest innovation centre, is leaving the business to focus on new ventures supporting women leaders in technology and international innovation projects. Before joining Plexal, Claire co-founded a number of technology innovation projects; including Level39, Innovate Finance, and Cognicity – each with a goal to encourage and support entrepreneurship and the development of new technology in very traditional sectors. Throughout her work in the tech sector, Claire has witnessed and at times experienced some of the challenges that women uniquely face as entrepreneurs and business leaders. She believes more work needs to be done on addressing social bias, inequity in financing, discrimination of mothers, and the common misappropriation of ideas and deliverables in the workplace. Previously, Claire has launched and run a number of initiatives promoting women in tech including Plexiglass, an all-female accelerator programme; Fin4Fem, a financing preparation programme; and a series of women in tech roundtables.

Northern Trust Asset Management

To continue to drive the strategic development of its international business and serve its growing global investor base, Northern Trust Asset Management has appointed senior leader Marie Dzanis to head its business across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In this newly created role, London-based Marie will be the senior managing executive for Northern Trust Asset Management in the region. In her executive leadership role, she will also play a key role in supporting Northern Trust’s corporation-wide initiatives across the region and is a board director for Northern Trust Global Investments Limited. Marie was most recently head of intermediary distribution at Northern Trust Asset Management in Chicago where she led business development and client servicing for some of the most prominent asset management firms.

