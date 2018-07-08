TalkTalk faces backlash as trade body raises concerns

Harry Banks

TalkTalk has faced a backlash from the City’s most prominent shareholder advisers following the issuance of a "red-top" alert against the company.

The Investment Association (IA), a trade group that represents most of Britain’s biggest institutional investors, issued the alert following a controversial £200m share sale that the broadband operator has deployed to alleviate a heavy burden of debt.

The IA said it issued the alert in response to investor concerns over companies breaching the Pre-emption Group Guidelines.

Earlier this year, TalkTalk had taken advantage of a change in European laws that had capped the maximum allowable in cash-box placing at 10 per cent.

TalkTalk then issued new shares equivalent to 20 per cent of its value in order to pay down debts as profit pressures had set to threaten relationships with lenders.

In a statement, the IA said that pre-emption rights are a vital shareholder protection and that their misuse poses a "serious threat" to investor interests and ultimately to the UK’s pensioners and savers.

"The IA has decided that our IVIS service [Institutional Voting Information Service], which provides independent governance research, will now issue a ‘red-top’ on the re-election of directors to any company that disregards the Pre-emption Group Guidelines with placings above 10 per cent.

"We’ve decided to set this as a firm IA policy to ensure we are holding directors to account for their decisions.The IA’s IVIS service has issued a ‘red-top’ to TalkTalk in accordance with this policy following their placing earlier this year."

However, TalkTalk said that this had been dealt with at the time and that some shareholders had been informed ahead of placing. The group highlighted that all shareholders had the opportunity to participate and that the company had gone above and beyond in order to comply.

In a statement the group said: "Cash box placings are a recognised means of raising capital and the regulations, which were updated in 2017, allow for companies to raise up to 20 per cent of their value in this way."

TalkTalk had been one of the first companies to adopt the changes since the rules changed and the firm said they have worked within the framework that they had been given.

Despite this, the ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services) said the placing was not considered to be inline with Pre-emption Recommendations.

"More importantly, it was above the levels authorised by shareholders at the 2017 AGM," it said.

"As a result of long-standing governance concerns and, separately, the aggressive use of the general share issuance authorities since the previous AGM, shareholder support is not considered warranted for the board chair Charles Dunstone , the non-independent non-executive directors, John Gildersleeve, Roger Taylor and Nigel Langstaff."