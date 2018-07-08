Harry Banks

The Northern Ireland arm of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier has swung into the red with a $53m (£39.89m) loss in 2017.

Short Brothers's strategic report detailed that "2017 had marked the third year of Bombardier’s five-year global turnaround plan, and that the year was once again an extremely challenging one for Northern Ireland operations".

Short Brothers makes wings for the C Series, a new single-aisle jet which has continued to place a huge strain on Bombardier due to delays and cost overruns.

Earlier this year the Belfast-based company had been given a boost as the plant had been chosen to make components for Airbus.

However, the firm faced a further set back as it sold a majority stake in the C Series aircrafts to Airbus earlier this week and has faced further competition as the industry continues to consolidate, with Boeing and Embraer having just agreed to a $4.75bn commercial jet deal.

Last year Short Brothers cut 375 staff members, leaving the base with around 4,000 employees. The so-called "transformation strategy" was set to right-size the organisation in line with current business needs to increase its competitiveness.

According to the report, the plan included a workforce reduction to align these levels to lower production demand, it also included the ‘ramping-down’ of development activities.

"The key focus over the short-term for the company is to continue to deliver on cost-reduction initiatives . There is a continuing plan in place which will partly focus on the transfer of certain non-competitive activities to sister sites in Mexico and Morocco."

As well as holding an operating loss of $53m, the firm also highlighted possible risks which may arise, such as credit risks.

‘Credit risk arises principally on third-party derived revenues. Company policy is aimed at minimising risk and requires that deferred terms are granted only to customers who demonstrate an appropriate payment history and satisfy creditworthiness procedures. Rolls-Royce and Airbus, has been reviewed by the directors in light of the current economic conditions.’

The report concluded that the financial strength of both companies is considered secure.