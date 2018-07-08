Alexandra Rogers

Embattled Premier Foods chief executive Gavin Darby has been confronted with another pocket of rebellion, this time from shareholder Wall Street hedge fund Paulson.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the hedge fund, which owns a 6.2 per cent stake in the Mr Kipling maker, had also been pushing for the exit of Darby over the weekend, following on from an earlier intervention by Oasis Management.

The hedge fund took issue with the fact that the Premier Foods board rejected takeover offers from US spices giant McCormick on the grounds that Darby could create better value.

“Today, the stock languishes at 40p while the management and the board keep their comfortable jobs,” a portfolio manager at Paulson told the newspaper.

"The company desperately needs new management who are willing to put stakeholders’ benefits first and we hope this upcoming AGM will be a reflection point.”

Paulson's concerns come off the back of a sustained campaign from activist investor Oasis Management, which has been putting pressure on another shareholder, Nissin, to abstain in the vote to re-elect Darby.

Oasis, which holds a 9.34 per cent stake in Premier Foods, alleges Nissin, which holds a near 20 per cent stake in the company, has conflicts of interest and should not take part in the vote for Darby's re-election.

Oasis has been jostling to remove Darby, accusing him of "years of persistent shareholder value destruction, poor financial performance, consistent missed targets, a lack of strategy and weak corporate governance".

It claims Japanese noodlemaker Nissin has a commercial relationship with Premier Foods, which also owns Oxo and Bisto, and was in talks to buy the latter's Batchelors brand.

Premier Foods has previously hit back at calls for Darby's ousting, saying he became chief executive at a time when the company was "in serious financial difficulties", in February 2013. The company had net debt of nearly £1bn, and since then Darby has been "successfully transforming" the company through "a challenging industry back-drop by undertaking significant cost and efficiency initiatives".

The trustees of Premier’s three biggest pension funds wrote a letter to the company and the Pensions Regulator late last month in which they said they were “concerned” at the calls for Darby’s dismissal.

The trustees said “they wish to place on record that we consider the risks associated with a change in leadership at this current point could be destabilising from an employer covenant perspective”.

Premier Foods' annual meeting will be held on 18 July.

Premier Foods was contacted for comment.

