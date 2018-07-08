Dyson files legal claim against rival Gtech over 'misleading' ad campaigns

Alexandra Rogers

Dyson and Nick Grey are at legal loggerheads after the vacuum cleaner giant complained about Grey's advertising campaigns.

Sir James Dyson has filed a claim in the High Court against Nick Grey, the owner of Worcestershire- based Gtech, over claims his advertising targeted Dyson's products in a way that was “untrue and misleading”.

The Sunday Times reported that Dyson was seeking profits and damages from Gtech over the adverts. In one, Gtech claimed its new Gtech Pro cordless vacuum cleaner cleaned “15 times longer” than Dyson’s V8, which it said would “envelop you in a dust cloud every time you empty them”.

The pair have a history of rivalry over their respective campaigns. In 2015, Gtech complained to the UK advertising watchdog that Dyson's advertising campaign, in which it compared its DC59 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner with the Gtech AirRam, as "overblown".

Dyson claimed its product outperformed its rival with over “10 times the suction”.

The Advertising Standards Authority upheld the complaint, ruling that the tests between the two cleaners were either not comparable and could not be used to claim Dyson's was superior.

Last year, Dyson turned over £3.5bn, up 40 per cent from the previous year's £2.5bn. Profits were also up to £801m.

Dyson declined to comment. Gtech was contacted for comment.

