Insurance heavyweights Old Mutual Wealth and Friends Provident International (FPIL) are facing the prospect of multi-million pound class action over allegations they abetted the mis-selling of high-risk investments to individuals who have consequently lost large proportions of their life savings.

Old Mutual Wealth (OMW), which has just rebranded as Quilter following a £2.8bn float on the London Stock Exchange, and Friends Provident International have been accused of mis-selling Unregulated Collective Investment Schemes (UCIS) to expats and pensioners in jurisdictions including Thailand, Indonesia, Cyprus and the UAE, via subsidiaries in the Isle of Man.

It is understood that up to 300 investors could be eligible to join the action, taking the size of the claim up to £80m. A spokesperson for the group said they planned to sue in the High Court in the next two months.

UCIS are not available to regular investors in the UK due to their risk and the fact that they are not covered by the oversight of watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The funds, whose total losses amount to £200m, were sold to the savers via unlicensed and unregulated Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs), by Old Mutual International (OMI) and FPIL from the Isle of Man.

One investor, David Parry, was domiciled in Abu Dhabi when he invested in a fund sold by Old Mutual. When the fund collapsed, he lost £1m in life savings. He said he only took out the bond because he believed Old Mutual to be a “safe haven”.

“I believed in the probity of Old Mutual and bought two bonds in the UAE," he told City A.M.

"I invested 40 per cent of my pension in a fund made available by Old Mutual. I have now lost it all. I then found out that the fund was high-risk and should not have been made available to me at all. Old Mutual claims no responsibility for what it makes available to investors.”

A spokesperson for Quilter said: “We are aware of the allegations and have responded to those in detail. The allegations are baseless and without merit. Old Mutual International Isle of Man is an IoM regulated insurance company employing approximately 500 people.”

A spokesperson for FPIL added: “Friends Provident International denies all allegations of wrong-doing or liability. FPIL does not have a UK presence and it is not authorised to give investment advice. Instead FPIL products are selected by an applicant and it is for an applicant’s investment adviser to determine which products are suitable.”

City A.M. understands the FCA has been made aware of the matter. The FCA declined to comment.

