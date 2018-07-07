Sebastian McCarthy

Londoners will be looking up to the sky on 10 July, when as many as 100 aircraft will be soaring over the capital to commemorate the official centenary birthday of the Royal Air Force (RAF).

The celebrations, however, have already begun. An event at Horse Guards Parade this weekend is letting the public get a glimpse of Britain’s active, heritage and replica aircraft.

Among the aircraft on display is the F35-B Lightning II, Britain’s new, state-of-the-art stealth combat aircraft which has only recently come into service.

Visitors can also experience virtual reality stimulations and pilot drones in an interactive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) zone.

Read more: RAF July centenary flypast: There's an augmented reality app for that

Aircraft on display at the Horse Guards Parade this weekend F35-B Lightning II - A full-size replica of Britain’s new, state of the art stealth combat aircraft Typhoon - The backbone of the Britain’s air attack capabilities Chinook - the distinctive twin-rotor helicopter Tornado GR4 - the primary ground attack platform Meteor FR4 - Britain’s first fighter jet, and one which set the world air speed record in 1946 Dakota DC3 - the Berlin Airlift Transporter Spitfire Mk16 - a variant of the iconic Battle of Britain fighter BE2c - the classic First World War bomber biplane

Read more: RAF centenary flypast: What you need to know and where you can watch it

The exhibition comes ahead of the 100-year anniversary on Tuesday, where up to 100 aircraft, representing the RAF’s history, will fly over Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, will present a new Queen's Colour to the Royal Air Force at a ceremony on the forecourt of the palace.

Air chief marshal Sir Stephen Hillier, chief of air staff, said: "This once-in-a-lifetime flypast will provide an iconic centrepiece for the RAF100 celebrations."