A former special adviser to David Cameron and ex-youth worker Shaun Bailey is vying to become the next Conservative candidate for Mayor of London.

Bailey, who was the previous Prime Minister's Spad on youth and crime and is currently a London Assembly member, will be running against businessman Richard Tice and a host of other candidates to be selected later this month.

Bailey said: "As former youth worker who was born to parents from the Windrush Generation, this is a very proud moment for my family.

Can confirm I want to be the next @Conservatives Mayor of London. From better housing to creating safer communities, I want to give all Londoners a stronger stake in society. Join me today! #BackBailey pic.twitter.com/ttnz9bHtwl — Shaun Bailey AM (@ShaunBaileyUK) July 5, 2018

“I will focus my efforts on ensuring all Londoners have a stronger stake in society, from providing better housing to creating safer communities. This city has given me ample opportunities and I don’t want to be an exception.

“If chosen as the Conservative party candidate, I will be a salesman for our great city. We have some great opportunities ahead of us, and supporting London with great housing and a world-class transport network will be top priorities for me.”

He has already received widespread political backing for his candidacy, with endorsements from former ministers including Greg Hands and Ed Vaizey.