Airbus boss blasts government for having "no clue" on Brexit

Catherine Neilan

The boss of Airbus has accused Theresa May's government of having "no clue" about Brexit just weeks after the firm warned it would pull out of the UK if there was no deal.

Chief executive Tom Enders issued a withering verdict on the government's ability to steer negotiations as Cabinet ministers met at Chequers for a showdown with the Prime Minister, with several threatening to rebel after proposals emerged last night that suggested a major u-turn on goods harmonisation.

Speaking at a briefing ahead of the Farnborough Air Show, Enders said: "The sun is shining brightly on the UK, the English team is progressing towards the final, the RAF is preparing to celebrate its centenary and HMG (Her Majesty's Government) still has no clue, no consensus on how to execute Brexit without severe harm.

"Let's see what comes out of Chequers: white smoke, black smoke or no smoke," he added.

Airbus raised its head above the parapet last month when the manufacturer, which employs around 14,000 people in the UK, said it would be forced to pull out of the country if there was no deal.

That prompted further divisions to open up in the Cabinet, with health secretary Jeremy Hunt claiming it was "completely inappropriate" for businesses to speak out in this way. However he was slapped down by the normally mild-mannered business secretary Greg Clark, his business minister Richard Harrington and the Prime Minister herself, all of whom stressed the business voice was a necessary part of the process.

Other firms, including Jaguar Land Rover and BMW, have also weighed in on the matter.