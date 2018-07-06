Alys Key

Burberry has announced a collaboration with legendary designer Vivienne Westwood, in a move which will bring together two of the most iconic British fashion brands.

Announcing the collaboration on Instagram, Burberry's creative director Riccardo Tisci said that Westwood was "one of the first designers who made me dream to become a designer".

"I am SO honoured to announce a new Burbs collaboration with the original British PUNK."

Tisci was pictured in the post alongside Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler, Westwood's husband and design partner.

The collection will launch in December 2016 and will support the rainforest charity Cool Earth.

The announcement comes ahead of Burberry's trading statement on Wednesday next week, when it is expected to report an uplift of around three per cent in like-for-like sales.

It is not the first time the 150-year-old fashion house has collaborated with another designer. Earlier this year it launched a joint effort with Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy.

The collaboration with Westwood brings together two internationally-known British brands. Both have stores in crucial markets such as China, though Burberry has over 240 stores worldwide while Westwood's brand has closer to 100.

"Vivienne is the most unique champion of British style and has been a huge inspiration for so many of us," Tisci wrote in a second post. "I am incredibly proud of what we will be creating together.!!!"

